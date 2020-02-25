3 counties want new jails, residents vote on upgrades next week

Guthrie, Monona and Woodbury Counties all need upgrades to their facilities. Residents will decide if that'll happen during a special election on March 3.

IOWA, USA — There are three Iowa counties that are in need of some major improvements, and their residents will have the chance to vote for them next Tuesday, March 3.

Guthrie, Woodbury and Monona Counties are hoping to start on much needed improvements/renovations after the special election.

Each jail faces a huge issue- over-crowding and deterioration.

Guthrie County Jail

Local 5's Eva Andersen took a look inside the Guthrie County Jail and spoke with current inmates on the conditions in January.

“Does it feel cramped in here? Oh yeah,” inmate Tom Douherty said. “You have to fight for a place to sleep some nights. The table is not even big enough to have all the people in this cell eat. And you eat right next to the shower — when your buddy is showering, you get to be right next to him when you eat your food.”

Chief Jail Inspector Delbert Longley with the Iowa Department of Corrections inspected the jail on June 18, 2019. His assessment included the need for the "classification and separation" of prisoners that's required by the Iowa Code.

Because of this, prisoners were moved to a different facility that could provide the separation required.

Residents in Guthrie County will vote on the proposed $8.7 million jail that would include more secure entrances, 28 beds and five separate units.

Woodbury County Jail

Talks for a new jail in Woodbury County began in 2015, according to a document on Woodbury County's website.

The Law Enforcement Center Report dated from July 2019 said the current building was deteriorating. The Associated Press says the new facility would cost $50.3 million to replace the current facility that was built in 1987.

The new, 110,000-square-foot jail would be able to house 440 inmates and have room for future expansion. The current facility houses around 230 inmates.

Monona County Jail

"The Monona County Jail is an older facility that does not meet the current needs of the prisoners, staff or citizens of Monona County," Langley said in his inspection of the jail. That was back in July, 2019.

The inspection also said that paper was pasted on lights throughout the jail. Several other lights had paper and toothpaste residue on them as well.

The jail has only 12 beds, however at the time of the inspection there were 15 inmates.

The Associated Press says the $6.2 million replacement would be built near the courthouse square in Onawa, the county seat.