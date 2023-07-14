x
3 dead after head-on crash in Cass County, Iowa State Patrol says

The crash happened when a truck headed north on Highway 71 near Troublesome Creek Road crossed the center line around 1 p.m. Friday, hitting a southbound sedan.
Credit: TEGNA

CASS COUNTY, Iowa — Two adults and one minor are dead following a head-on crash in Cass County on Friday, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report

The report said a truck driving northbound on Highway 71 near Troublesome Creek Road crossed the center line and hit a sedan headed south around 1 p.m. Friday. The head-on collision caused the car to end up in a ditch, and the truck rolled over. 

The truck driver, 43-year-old Michael Warnaca of Exira, and the sedan driver, 46-year-old Erick Kerkman of North Liberty, died. A 15-year-old passenger also passed away. 

Two boys, aged 10 and 12, were injured in the crash and taken to area hospitals. 

