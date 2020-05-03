3 Iowa Supreme Court applicants have ties to governor

The applicants will be interviewed on Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three applicants to fill an Iowa Supreme Court vacancy have close political ties to Gov. Kim Reynolds who, thanks to Republican changes to the judicial nominating process last year, now has a heavier influence over the panel that chooses finalists.

Among the 15 applicants to be interviewed Friday by the State Judicial Nominating Commission is Sam Langholz, the governor’s senior legal counsel. If he’s a finalist Reynolds could decide whether her own lawyer becomes the next justice.

Democratic Sen. Rob Hogg says it’s a test to see if the commission has turned partisan or continues Iowa’s merit-based selection of judges.

A new law signed by the governor in 2019 gave her the authority to appoint nine members of the 17-member state commission. Lawyers will elect eight.

Last year after the law was signed, Reynolds spoke to Local 5’s Sabrina Ahmed about the change in the law. She said it’s always been a political process.