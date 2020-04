3 more Iowans die from COVID-19, 786 total test positive

The Iowa Dept. of Public Health said 9,454 negative tests have been completed in the state. The governor still hasn't issued a shelter-in-place order.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health confirms three more Iowans are dead from COVID-19 and 87 more are infected.

The numbers were released Saturday morning.

The deceased include an older adult (61-80 years) from Linn County, a middle-aged adult (41-60 years) from Henry County, and an older adult (61-80 years) from Polk County.

The IDPH said a total of 786 Iowans have tested positive of COVID-19. 9,454 Iowans tested negative for the virus.

The newly confirmed cases are located in the following counties; their ages are included:

Black Hawk County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Bremer County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Dubuque County, 2 middle age adults (41-60 years)

Grundy County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Howard County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Jefferson County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Keokuk County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Lee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle age adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)

Lyon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Mills County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Plymouth County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 4 middle age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years)

Pottawattamie County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle age adults (41-60 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)

Sioux County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (41-60 years)

Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 4 elderly adults (81+)

Van Buren County, 1 older adult (41-60 years)

Warren County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Gov. Reynolds' next press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 5 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.