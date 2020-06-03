3 nominees for Iowa Supreme Court vacancy selected

Gov. Reynolds has 30 days to appoint the new judge to fill Justice David Wiggins seat.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three finalists have been selected for an open justice seat on the Iowa Supreme Court.

The State Judicial Nominating Commission met Friday to interview 15 applicants to fill the upcoming vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court left by the retirement of Justice David Wiggins.

Following the interviews, they selected three nominees for Gov. Kim Reynolds to choose from.

The nominees are:

Mary Chicchelly, Cedar Rapids

Matt McDermott, Des Moines

David May, Polk City