$315M returned to Polk Co. residents, businesses after protesting property tax assessment

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — $315 million was returned to thousand of Polk County business owners and homeowners after they protested their assessment this year.

Every April, thousands of home and business owners are mailed out assessments on their property. Sometimes the value of the property goes up and sometimes it goes down. Property owners have a right to contest the assessment with the Assessor's Office.

Out of the more than 5,000 protests filed in 2021, more than 1,900 were upheld by a special board, totaling a little more than $315 million in money going back to those property owners.

That money would have gone to the county to help pay for things like education and public safety.