Crews respond to building fire on 35th Street and Rollins Avenue in Des Moines

No injuries were reported, but a few pets remain unaccounted for, according to DMFD Captain Chris Clement.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department is investigating the cause of a building fire near the intersection of 35th Street and Rollins Avenue on Monday evening.

Fire crews arrived to a split-use building in the 800 block of 35th Street around 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

The building houses an antique shop, as well as a cabinetry building store and a few apartments.

Des Moines Fire Department Captain Chris Clement told Local 5 that the roof became unstable and eventually collapsed, meaning firefighters had to work to extinguish the fire from outside the building.

At least one person was in the antique shop when the fire broke out. However, after smelling smoke, the person was able to get out safely.

#HappeningNow DMFD is at a working fire at 35th and Rollins. Please #avoid the area pic.twitter.com/wYj7b64ido — Des Moines Fire Dept (@DSMFireDept) February 20, 2023

No injuries were reported, but a few pets remain unaccounted for, according to Clement.

The fire remains ongoing as of 7:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but Clement said the investigation will likely continue into the night. However, he believes the building is close to a total loss in some areas.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.