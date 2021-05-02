More than 40 dogs rescued during blizzard conditions Thursday

Animal Rescue League rescue teams traveled to Marengo during Thursday's snowstorm to make sure the dogs were safe from frigid temps coming in this weekend.

MARENGO, Iowa — Rescue teams battled blizzard conditions Thursday to rescue more than 40 dogs from a Marengo property littered with junk and feces, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

A release from the ARL says the dogs may not have survived the negative double-digit temperatures coming this weekend if crews weren't sent right away, so four vehicles braved the storm to head to the property.

One of the four vehicles slid off the road as crews traveled to Marengo. The vehicle was towed back onto the road and crews continued on.

Conditions worsened as rescue teams arrived on the property. The snow and wind picked up as rescuers attempted to gather the dogs. The ARL says dozens of dogs were confined in pens.

Two rundown buildings and a nearly floorless camper were the only shelters for the dogs. The ARL says inches of feces were everywhere.

The wet and cold dogs, some shaking, kept hiding in the junk scattered around the property, making the rescue even more difficult.

By the time all of the dogs were ready for transport, snowdrifts were so high one of the ARL vehicles got stuck.

That was just the beginning of the difficult journey back to the ARL headquarters.

Heading back to Des Moines from Marengo, an hour and a half drive, turned into a four-hour drive.

The ARL's Miracle Medical team got to work immediately after the dogs arrived, examining, vaccinating and treating the dogs.

Almost all of the dogs were sneezing with runny noses. Their teeth were rotten, several had matted fur and most had fleas. The ARL says nearly all will need to be spayed or neutered.

One dog showed signs of respiratory distress, according to the ARL.

While their physical ailments are significant, the ARL is most worried about the dogs' behavioral needs.

"They are so fearful, it’s heartbreaking," says the ARL release.

Rescuers worked late into the evening to make sure all of the dogs were settled into clean, warm beds with fresh food and water.