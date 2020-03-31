The Iowa Dept. of Public Health announced an additional 73 positive cases in the state Tuesday afternoon.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Almost 500 Iowans are infected with the novel coronavirus, according to recent numbers released by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday.

One Iowan from Muscatine County died from complications. They were between the ages of 41 and 60.

An additional 73 positive cases means Iowa has a total of 497 in the state. 6,888 Iowans tested negative for COVID-19.

The positive cases are residents of the following counties; their ages are also included:

Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Cedar County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Clay County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clinton County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dallas County, 4 adults (18-40 years)

Harrison County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Iowa County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age (41-60 years)

Jones County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age (41-60 years)

Keokuk County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle age adults (41-60 years), 7 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly (81+)

Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Muscatine County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County, 1 child (0-17), 5 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adult (61-80 years), 2 elderly (81+)

Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-age (41-60 years)

Scott County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years)

Sioux County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Warren County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years)

Washington County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

More details can be found on the IDPH's coronavirus website.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. Local 5 will be on-air, online and on Facebook with coverage.