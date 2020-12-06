With no state fair, what's next for 4H-ers?

The Iowa State Fair Board announced the fate of the fair on Wednesday. What does this mean for all the 4H-ers across the state who compete every year?

DES MOINES, Iowa — The decision was announced Wednesday that the Iowa State Fair will not be happening this year due to COVID-19. The fair is such a huge event for a lot of people, including the many involved in 4H who strive to compete there.

So with no fair, what's next? According to Iowa State 4H Program Leader Debbie Nistler, the door is still open for competitions.