With no state fair, what's next for 4H-ers?

DES MOINES, Iowa — The decision was announced Wednesday that the Iowa State Fair will not be happening this year due to COVID-19. The fair is such a huge event for a lot of people, including the many involved in 4H who strive to compete there.
So with no fair, what's next? According to Iowa State 4H Program Leader Debbie Nistler, the door is still open for competitions.
Nistler says talks are happening between 4H and the State Fair board for using the fair facilities to host a competition on the fairgrounds. Nistler says they hope to allow small crowds as well, but will continue to follow the latest recommendations from the CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health.
