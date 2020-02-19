5OYS: Impact of bill that could limit how much you get for medical malpractice

DES MOINES — Lawmakers at the Iowa statehouse are debating a proposal that could limit what could collect for medical malpractice. If lawmakers pass the b...

DES MOINES — Lawmakers at the Iowa statehouse are debating a proposal that could limit what could collect for medical malpractice.

If lawmakers pass the bill, families that are impacted by medical malpractice would cap out at a total of $250,000.

One of those families knowing the struggle all to well is the Denhams of west Des Moines.

We last spoke with them in 20-17 when their son TJ was alive.

He has since passed, and they say the proposed cap isn’t enough, and that this will hurt Iowa families.

TJ was only 16-years-old when the Denham family found out he had a heart defect.

“Yea. We cry. We cry a lot.”

During his heart surgery, medical malpractice was committed. And he came out of surgery with a severe brain injury.

“He couldn’t open his eyes, he couldn’t swallow, he couldn’t open his mouth, couldn’t talk, had trouble holding his head up, couldn’t walk, couldn’t use his arms,” Travis and Kelly Denham said.

The Denhams say lawmakers don’t understand what families go through —

It wasn’t until the Denham’s son learned sign language to communicate that he was able to tell his parents the abuse he suffered in those facilities.

And putting a cap on medical malpractice doesn’t give families back what they have given up.

Tom Slater is the Denham’s attorney.

“One of the things you have to understand is there are neighboring states with hard caps,” Slater said.

Local 5 found that there are three bordering states with a cap. Wisconsin’s is at $750,000, South Dakota at $500,000 – and Nebraska’s is in the millions.

And if Iowa passed a cap, injured Iowans would only get $250,000.

Senator Zach whiting released a statement to Local 5 saying:

“Juries recently have been awarding bigger damages than we have ever seen, and it is the legislature’s responsibility to make sure the medical liability environment doesn’t negatively impact the ability to recruit and retain physicians.” State Sen. Zach Whiting (R-Iowa)