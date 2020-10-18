Police: 2 killed in head-on collision on 6th Avenue Sunday morning

Des Moines police confirmed the deaths Sunday morning. Three others were sent to local hospitals, one is in critical condition and the others have minor injuries.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A serious crash along 2900 block of 6th Avenue in Des Moines resulted in two deaths and three injuries, according to the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD).

Around 4:58 a.m. is when DMPD officers and Des Moines Fire Department responders responded to the crash.

They arrived to find a head-on collision in the southbound lanes of 6th Avenue, according to a press release. It's believed that a northbound Toyota passenger car crossed into the southbound lanes and collided with a southbound Jeep SUV.

The two people killed in the crash died at the scene, according to police. Three other people involved in the crash were transported to local hospitals. One is in critical condition and the other two have minor injuries.

DMPD posted to Facebook around 6:30 a.m. following the crash to report the road would be closed for around two hours between New York Avenue and Boston Avenue.