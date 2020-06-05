$71.6M in emergency funding allocated towards Iowa school districts

The coronavirus has caused school districts across the state to use extra funds to adapt to a new virtual way of learning.

IOWA, USA — Wednesday marks 60 days since Iowa's first confirmed coronavirus case.

In that time, school districts have had to make major adjustments to ensure students can keep connected with their teachers and continue learning.

The new normal has required thousands of unexpected dollars to make it possible.

Moving to a virtual way of learning hasn't come without a hefty price tag for schools and most of them are learning as they go during the pandemic.

On Tuesday we heard from Dr. Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education on what some of those unexpected costs have been

"Supporting equitable access to all students, purchasing educational technology, getting devises and wi-fi hotspots to students who need them and providing professional development for educators and staff as they adjust to this shift all comes at a cost to our schools," Lebo said.

To help off-set some of those unintended costs, federal dollars from the elementary and secondary school emergency relief fund are now available for districts to the tune of $71.6 million.

Using the newly launched CASA system, every one of Iowa's 327 school districts can get access to the money now by completing the application online

"90% of the $71.6 million will go directly toward school districts which will use a portion of the funds to provide services to non-public schools in their areas. The remaining funds will be used for state-level education efforts to address urgent issues cause by the COVID- 19 pandemic," Lebo said.

The list of allocations by school districts and allowable spending categories are up on the Department of Education's COVID-19 web page.

Districts have until the close of business next Monday May, 11 to apply and money will be distributed by May 13.