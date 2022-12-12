80/35 Music Festival releases 2023 lineup

The festival returns for its 14th edition on July 7 and 8, 2023 in Des Moines' Western Gateway Park.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The War on Drugs and Big Boi are just two artists that will make an appearance at the 80/35 Music Festival in 2023, according to a press release.

Indie rock band The War on Drugs leads the first lineup, alongside hip hop artist Big Boi, who is best known as one-half of the duo OutKast.

“From storied rock bands to legendary hip hop to acts performing in the U.S. for the first time, we’ve put together what we think is a stellar lineup of music that is sure to offer something for everyone," said festival director Mickey Davis in the release. "After a successful return in 2022 after two years off due to the pandemic, we look forward to bringing the energy of Des Moines’ longest-running music festival back again in 2023.”

This year, the festival plans to incorporate changes based on the findings of the Des Moines Music Strategy, including additional opportunities for youth performers and a strengthened commitment to diversity.

Additional performers, including more than 30 Iowa bands, will be announced in early 2023.

Tickets are on sale now at 80-35.com. See the current lineup below:

Friday

The War on Drugs

Sudan Archives

Deerhoof

Ric Wilson

Gustaf

House of Large Sizes

Elizabeth Moen

Tayls

Saturday