911 callers being asked questions to rule out COVID-19

Dispatchers are taking extra precautions against the coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you call 911 asking for an ambulance and you're describing a respiratory illness be prepared to be asked some additional questions.

The Des Moines Police Department said this will let first responders know if they need to take precautions against COVID-19.

"It's just two questions with simple yes and no answers," says Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines PD. "The nature of the questions aren't going to be intrusive. It's going to be, 'Have you been exposed to someone who does have coronavirus and have you been overseas in the last couple of weeks?'"

Sgt. Parizek explained it's not unusual to see first responders wearing face masks, but because of the spread of COVID-19 you might see it more frequently.