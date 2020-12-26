A brighter Christmas for girl battling ovarian cancer thanks to a stranger's kind giving

Peyton Current is one of many families in the area to receive a gift from Midwest Family Lending.

Peyton Current is in the fifth grade. Her parents described her as active, but that changed in September.

"We took her to urgent care actually quite a few times. I think about six in total," said Suzanne Current, Peyton's mom. "Finally on the last time the doctor felt her stomach and felt something was off."

That's when doctors found a five pound tumor in her abdomen. It was removed September 30. Now the once-active child, isn't as active and is undergoing chemotherapy.

"We've been staying up with her school as much as possible and just trying to get her in touch with her friends," said Brook Current, Peyton's dad.

Then a random man named Josh, who works at Midwest Family Lenders, heard about Peyton and performed a Christmas miracle. Josh gave the family $1,000.

"With the gift from Josh we decided to go and buy Peyton a nicer gift that she was asking for for Christmas," said Brook. That "nicer gift" was a computer, helping her stay in better touch with family and friends while she isolates.

The Currents also gave part of that money to another family with a kid battling cancer. The director of Midwest Family Lending explained the gift from Josh was one of many the company gave to the community this year.

"2020 has been, to say the understatement of the year, really difficult for a lot of people," said Katie McIntyre, the director of MFL. "And so we wanted to be able to make the season a little bit brighter and each of our 25 employees has selected one of these organizations or families to give back to $1,000 a piece."