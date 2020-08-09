A look at Iowa State University's coronavirus reporting dashboard

Iowa's big universities are going about reporting COVID-19 data differently. Here's how Iowa State is managing.

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University launched a dashboard detailing coronavirus data last week detailing self-reported cases among students, staff and faculty.

The dashboard is updated every Monday afternoon.

Visitors to the site will see a bar graph comparing results of students and faculty tested on campus since the start of August.

That's not the only thing the site details. The number of students and staff self-reporting is also displayed on the site.

ISU is also detailing how many students are in quarantine and the number of available isolation rooms on campus.