Leaders say it helps identify weaknesses in the water system.

AMES, Iowa — Ames public works crews are getting ready to make sure the water system is in tip-top shape.

They posted on Facebook its workers will begin flushing rust from water mains March 25.

During the flushing process, officials said Ames residents may experience rust in the water, even when crews are not working in the immediate area.



They say the work will happen weather permitting, and continue for about two weeks.

Leaders say hydrant flushing provides various benefits, such as verifying the proper operation of fire hydrants and valves and identifying weaknesses in the water system.