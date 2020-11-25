Pandemic puts a hold on Thanksgiving tradition that feeds 1,500

The food donated to the South Des Moines Thanksgiving Meal isn't going to waste.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Organizers with the South Des Moines Thanksgiving Meal decided to forgo this year's tradition, which feeds about 1,500 Iowans annually, due to the pandemic.

The group has been feeding those on the southside of the City for about 20 years. The tradition started with about 150 meals. It's since grown to nearly 1,500 meals every November.

With the pandemic, the organizers made the tough decision to cancel, in order to protect the nearly 100 volunteers needed to pull off a service this size.

"Our entire organization was hoping somehow, someway we could still pull it off. But, in the end when it came to the safety of our community, we made the touch choice and it's truly heartbreaking. Do I get to cook fifty turkeys? No. But, at the same point that's several hundred people, thousand people that we don't get to help. That hurts," said James McLaughlin, co-director of the South Des Moines Thanksgiving Meal.

The fundraising for the meals beings each year in January. People had already donated 25 turkeys and 20 hams, so McLaughlin gave those to the Bidwell Resource Center where they wouldn't go to waste.