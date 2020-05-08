Des Moines police: Investigation finds Abdi Sharif either died by suicide or accidentally fell from bridge

Officers said there is no evidence of a criminal act.

Des Moines police said Abdullahi "Abdi" Sharif, who was last seen at a Target store in Des Moines, is believed to have either died by suicide or accidentally fell from a bridge.

They said there is no evidence of a criminal act.

The teenager was last seen leaving the store at Merle Hay Mall January 17, where he worked. His disappearance prompted a big search effort.

His body was found in the Des Moines River, near Prospect Park, in early May.

According to police, detectives learned from Sharif’s family that as early as November 2019 he had, more than once, expressed thoughts of harming himself.

When Sharif's body was found, his cell phone was turned over to the FBI for forensic examination.