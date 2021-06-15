AMBER ALERT: Authorities searching for 5-year-old Abel Keil in eastern Iowa

According to the alert, Abel was abducted by Jeremy Keil and Amy Burick. They are driving a silver Honda CRV heading to either Clinton or Davenport.

Eastern Iowa authorities issued an AMBER Alert Tuesday night for 5-year-old Abel Lee Keil, who was abducted from Baldwin around 8:30 p.m.

Police believe Abel was taken in a silver Honda CRV with damage to the driver's side headlight. They were heading to either Clinton or Davenport.

Abel Keil is 3'6, weighs 40 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a blue t-shirt with a smiley face on it, blue shorts with animals on them and Batman sandals.

There are two people believed to be Abel's abductors.

Jeremy Jon Keil, 46, is 6'4 tall, weighs 185 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Amy Lynn Burick, 35, is 5'5 tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what they are wearing.