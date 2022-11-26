Security guard accidentally fires gun at Richochet bar, police say

The owner of the downtown bar says it is against company policy for their security to be armed.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One minor injury was reported after a security guard accidentally fired their gun last night at a downtown bar Richochet, Des Moines Police Department said.

According to police, two people were fighting at the bar when a security guard intervened.

One of the men left the building without incident while security attempted to escort the other outside of the building. During the attempt, the man continued to make threats of having a fireman.

The security guard was attempting to escort one of the men out of the building after he made threats of having a gun, Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department said.

The security guard then pulled his gun, and the man left the building. As the guard holstered his gun, it fired into the ground, according to Parizek's statement. Ricochet does not allow their security to carry guns, said owner Brad Argo. Argo says he was unaware that the guard was armed at the time.

The bullet was fired into the floor with one person receiving a minor injury from the debris according to the police, Parizek said.

The guard has been fired from Ricochet due to the gun incident and the bar is reconsidering its contract with its contracted security firm, Argo said.

The investigation is still ongoing.