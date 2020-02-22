Accused Des Moines animal hoarder shares her side of the story

Tina Petraline, who owns her own pitbull rescue, gave Local 5 cameras a look inside her home.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A pitbull rescue business owner charged with animal neglect is sharing her side of the story.

Tina Petraline had dogs suffering from heart worms, parvo virus and leg injuries that required surgery, according to the Animal rescue League of Iowa.

More than a dozen of them were taken from her home.

"When I had a lot of dogs we'd put a few down here, but for the majority they'd stay upstairs," Petraline said.

Local 5 had the chance to have look inside where the pit bulls where kept.

Local 5 has learned through the Des Moines Police Department that there wasn't a warrant to seize the dogs.

"There's a variety of ways it happens," said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. "If you are aware and you see the violation you can definitely address that. There's probable cause to do that.

"A warrant is one way and consent is one way."

The ARL tells Local 5 that the police department called them in to help assist in moving the dogs.