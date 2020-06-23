ACLU says anti-racial profiling ordinance needs more, but is a step forward

The Des Moines City Council passed the ordinance Monday night.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council passed a new anti-racial profiling ordinance Monday night, putting methods in place that the American Civil Liberties Union, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement has advocated for.

The ordinance establishes a Policy Committee, which can recommend changes to leaders and city officials.

The ACLU of Iowa says the current ordinance doesn't go nearly far enough, saying it should also have more jurisdiction and more members of the community.

"The current committee has some, and it needs to have broader scope," said Veronica Fowler with ACLU of Iowa.