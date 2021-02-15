Police: Casey's employee killed in Marshalltown shooting; suspect has not been found

The suspect is described as a shorter, Latino male possible with an accent.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man they say entered a Casey's convenience store, shot a man and left him to die.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, police responded to the Casey's General Store at 111 North 3rd Ave to investigate a shooting. Police found an adult male with a gunshot wound. He later died.

The man has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Ray West, an employee of the store.

Police are looking for the person seen on surveillance cameras. He is described as Latino, possibly with an accent, and is shorter in stature. No other information is known about the suspect at this time.

The suspect "has not been identified or located" as of Monday afternoon, police said.

When Local 5 crews arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m., the parking lot of the gas station was taped off with crime scene tape.

"I do believe that as this investigation progresses, and we're able to locate a suspect, I think the information that the witnesses provided us is going to be very valuable in helping us secure that identification and prove ultimately who was responsible," Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper said.

Anyone with information about this crime should call the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of our Marshalltown store team member, Michael Ray West," Casey's General Stores said in a statement. "We offer our sincere condolences to his family, and are focused on supporting them, and our team members, during this difficult time."

Tips can also be submitted by calling 641-753-1234, or via text messaging by texting the word “marshall” followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637), or online at www.marshallcountycs.com. All tips are completely anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000 if the tip results in an arrest.

Local 5 will update this story as details become available.