First responders are at the scene of the QuikTrip on 22nd Street near I-235.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police are at the scene of an incident at a West Des Moines convenience store Thursday afternoon.

Details are slim, but officials tell us a suspect involved at a shooting early Thursday at Valley West died by suicide.

They identified the suspect as a white male.