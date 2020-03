Des Moines police confirm reports of shots fired and a victim in a car.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Just after 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening, multiple police vehicles were on the scene of Hickman Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Des Moines.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department tells Local Five news there are reports of shots fired and a victim in a car.

So far, no victim has been found.

As of Sunday at 8:30 p.m., the scene was still active.