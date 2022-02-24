Activists call for Des Moines Police chief to resign after instances of 'excessive force'

Activists say a video showing an officer pushing a pedestrian to the ground is another example of Dana Wingert's poor leadership.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Activists are calling for Des Moines Police Department Chief Dana Wingert to resign after the release of a video that shows an officer pushing a pedestrian to the ground.

Just Voices Iowa posted the video, which was captured on a downtown security camera in May 2020, in the midst of racial justice protests.

The video shows a man who appears to be on his phone when police officers approach him. There is no sound accompanying the video, so it is unknown what officers said while approaching.

An officer then pushes the man to the ground, and then it appears police took something from him before walking away.

Lori Young, an activist with Just Voices and Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement (CCI) believes accountability in situations like this is crucial.

"We know that there's a lot of good officers out there working hard for us," Young said. "But when there's a bad, or there are several bad examples of officers, they need to be disciplined, possibly dismissed."

Young and other activists are now calling on Wingert to resign.

"We feel like we've given him five plus years to do these types of things, and he hasn't. And that's why we're demanding that he resign," Young said.

In response to the video and CCI's demands, Wingert released a statement that read in part:

"As with any incident, and consistent with our normal protocol, an investigation was immediately initiated. The expectation of employees during interactions with individuals and community will always be a standard of professionalism. Our policy on conduct is very clear, and compliance in this regard will be the focus of our investigation."

The statement also said "appropriate measures" will be taken at the conclusion of the investigation.

CCI activist Chris Robertson said the answer for ensuring these concerns are properly addressed by police involves a third party.

"We want a citizens' review board. And the reason we want a citizen's review board is because it's not really good for the police to police themselves," Robertson said.

Young said activists have tried to collaborate with Wingert on the issue of police violence and racial disparities for five years now with very little luck. She believes Wingert is responsible for that disconnect.

"He's responsible for, he is accountable for every action of every officer. And I know that's a lot of accountability," Young said. "But when bad things happen, by bad cops, he needs to show the community that he's willing to hold them accountable, discipline and dismiss them if necessary, and also get to the root of why these incidents happen."

Robertson is calling for the release of body camera footage to provide more context for the incident.

"I would like to ask the police chief, 'How come they don't have their cameras on, so you can see what they are doing based off of their cameras? Did they have them on, were they told to not have them on?'" Robertson said. "So what kind of police chief do we really have here?"