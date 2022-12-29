1 dead after head-on collision in Adair, Iowa State Patrol says

ADAIR, Iowa — One driver is dead after a head-on collision in Adair on Thursday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.
Officials say that 36-year-old Adam Skog, of Atlantic, was traveling south on White Pole Road when he crossed the center line and hit a semi head-on around 9:20 a.m.
Skog was not wearing a seatbelt and died from his injuries, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The semi driver was uninjured.
Iowa State Patrol is still investigating the reason for the crash.
Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.
