1 dead after head-on collision in Adair, Iowa State Patrol says

Officials say that a driver crossed the center line and hit a vehicle "head on" around 9:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

ADAIR, Iowa — One driver is dead after a head-on collision in Adair on Thursday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

Officials say that 36-year-old Adam Skog, of Atlantic, was traveling south on White Pole Road when he crossed the center line and hit a semi head-on around 9:20 a.m.

Skog was not wearing a seatbelt and died from his injuries, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The semi driver was uninjured.

Iowa State Patrol is still investigating the reason for the crash.