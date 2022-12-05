Iowa State Patrol: Pilot dead following fatal Adams County plane crash

The aircraft hit a power line during take off around 12:40 p.m. Monday, according to Iowa State Patrol.

CORNING, Iowa — Officials are investigating a plane crash that led to the death of one man Monday near Corning, says the Iowa State Patrol.

A plane took off from an airport in Adams County at approximately 12:38 p.m. with one man — the pilot — on board.

According to Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla, the aircraft hit a power line during takeoff. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

