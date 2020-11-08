Precautionary boil advisory issued for Adel following water main break

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said the duration of the advisory is unknown at this time.

ADEL, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued a precautionary boil advisory for Adel residents after a water main broke Tuesday.

Adel residents are advised to boil their water as a precaution or use bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or preparing food. Water should be boiled for one minute and cooled before use.

The DNR said tap water can still be used for bathing purposes.

The cause of the advisory is a power loss at the water treatment plan that resulted in the use of the emergency connection with Xenia Rural Water, according to a release from the DNR.

A subsequent water main break on a four inch line close to the elevated storage tower is now being looked at for repairs. Once repairs are made, the system will flush and samples will be collected.