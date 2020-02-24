Local restaurant supporting family that lost home in Adel fire

Al of Big Al's BBQ & Catering says he wants to "pay it forward"

ADEL, Iowa — After a devastating fire took the home of a central Iowa family over the weekend, a business owner in the community is stepping up to help out financially, and he's urging residents to do the same.

"...my family and my business...has been so blessed in the community of Adel in immeasurable ways," wrote Al Laudencia, the owner of Big Al's BBQ & Catering. "My family, business family, and I wish to pay it forward."

After hearing about the fire that engulfed the Davis home over the weekend, Laudencia took to social media, announcing this his restaurant in Adel would be donating a percentage of sales on Monday and Tuesday to the family.

"The community of Adel has blessed and given so much to our family and business," said Laudencia. "We wish to give back especially at a time of need and especially to friends who have also helped us."

The home is considered a total loss.