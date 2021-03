The city is also inviting residents to take part in a survey, on what they want to see in the community.

ADEL, Iowa — It might be a field now, but the City of Adel is looking to develop it as its next sports complex and park.

City leaders said they bought 40 acres just west of the Adel Aquatic Center, and south of the new ADM Elementary School.

They said on Facebook they're in the early stages of the project.

In addition, they are promoting a survey to get a feeling for what citizens feel is important and needed within the Dallas County community.