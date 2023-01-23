Contractor at Adventureland dies after falling on ice, Altoona PD says

Police say 20-year-old Zachary Alesky was working at Adventureland on Monday when he fell on the ice and stopped breathing.

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland Park is under investigation by Iowa OSHA following the death of a 20-year-old contractor.

After attempting life-saving efforts, first responders took Alesky to a hospital, where he later died.

Palace Entertainment, which owns Adventureland, said in a statement:

“We are saddened by this tragic accident involving a contractor performing work at Adventureland Resort and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and coworkers."

The Iowa Division of Labor reports that OSHA is investigating the workplace fatality but will not release any further information due to the ongoing investigation.

Alesky's death comes less than two years after 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo drowned on the Raging River ride.

On 1/23/23 at 4:18PM, @AltoonaPD_Iowa Officers were called to a medical of a 20-year-old male, of Illinois, who fell on the ice & was not breathing.



Officers arrived & performed life saving measures. @altoonafd transported the patient to a local hospital, where he died. — Lt. A Wilson (@LtWilson252) January 25, 2023