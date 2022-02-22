Adventureland hiring for the summer, announces pay increase

The amusement park said new hires ages 16 and up can make up to $15 per hour.

ALTOONA, Iowa — As Adventureland begins hiring for the summer, the amusement park announced they are increasing worker pay by as much as $4.50 an hour.

The park is looking to hire about 1,000 seasonal team members, according to a press release.

"We're taking rates from previously where it was $9.50, up to $15 in some cases, for those people who are 16 and over," said April Sauls, a spokesperson for Adventureland. "So three to four and a half dollar increase is significant, and we really want to bring in the best quality of team members that we can find out there in order to enhance the guest experience this summer."

Adventureland will host an open job fair—with free cotton candy—on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open positions include ride operators, cooks and supervisors.

This comes after Palace Entertainment bought Adventureland in December.

“We have high hopes for Adventureland long-term and right now,” said Angie Minter, Palace Entertainment vice president of people and organization. “To create the best experience for our Guests, we’re not only adding nine new family-focused attractions; we are improving the pay and perks for seasonal workers who are so important to the park’s success.”

Starting hourly pay increases by role, according to Adventureland:

Ride Operator and Food & Beverage Cook (must be at least 16 years old) will increase from an average of $9.50 to $14 an hour.

Supervisor and Assistant Supervisor roles, including those enrolled in intern and college programs, will increase from a range of $9.50-$11 to $12-$15 an hour.

Park Services positions will increase from $11 to $15 an hour.

Positions for 14 and 15-year-olds will increase from $6.75 to $9 an hour.

Adventureland also said it is creating a new culinary division with higher quality food. Those new roles will pay $17 per hour.

Anyone interested can attend the job fair or apply online here. Candidates must be at least 14 years old.