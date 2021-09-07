State report: Raging River boat taken out of service hours before deadly accident

According to an Iowa Division of Labor report, the raft the Jaramillo family rode showed issues before the fatal July 3 incident.

ALTOONA, Iowa — The boat involved in a deadly incident at Adventureland Park was temporarily taken out of service for repairs just hours before an eastern Iowa family rode it, an Iowa Division of Labor report shows.

Adventureland maintenance staff was called to the Raging River ride at 3 p.m. July 3 by operators due to rafts on boats deflating.

Staff removed several boats from the ride for repairs, including the raft involved in the deadly accident that killed 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo.

The raft's bladders were removed, according to the report, and they put all but one of the boats back into service just over two and a half hours later.

Around 7:30 p.m. that day, six members of the Jaramillo family rode the Raging River. The boat "immediately began taking on water as the ride began," the report says.

The state investigator confirmed the boat touched the bottom of the trough of the ride multiple times by seeing scrape marks in the concrete and fresh gouges in the wooden weirs.

The boat turned upside down on the ride's final curve, forcing the Jaramillo family into the water.

Two children, David and Michael Jaramillo, were trapped under the boat and were helped by other riders from another boat and nearby fireworks company employees, according to the report.

The state investigator noted the emergency stop was pushed by Adventureland employees and the Jaramillo boys were pulled from the water and underwent CPR.

11-year-old Michael died the next day. His older brother, David, remains in the hospital.

No video or photos of the incident were documented.

State investigators noted the ride completed an inspection the day before the accident, on July 2. They completed two visual and physical inspections of the boats before the incident as well.

The Raging River passed state inspections for the last 10 years, according to Iowa Division of Labor reports.

The cause of the boats' deflating and overturning are unknown at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.