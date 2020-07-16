Alan Jackson postpones Des Moines concert due to pandemic

The concert was set to take place at Wells Fargo arena this September

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another artist has postponed his concert set to happen this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Country music star Alan Jackson's September 11 concert at Wells Fargo Arena has been postponed until September 11, 2021.

According to a release from the Iowa Events Center, "The postponement stems from an ongoing need for caution and a desire to look out for the well-being of all concert attendees, venue personnel and staff, band and crew, and all involved in the show given continuing uncertainty regarding COVID-19 related health and safety concerns."

Tickets for the September concert will be honored at the rescheduled date in 2021.