Local News

Albia man dead following shooting; Iowa DCI investigating as homicide

DCI says law enforcement found a man with gunshot wounds on A Street South in Albia after a 911 call around 9:40 p.m. Saturday.
ALBIA, Iowa — One man is dead following a Saturday night shooting in Albia, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

DCI says law enforcement found a man with gunshot wounds on A Street South in Albia after a 911 call around 9:40 p.m. Saturday.

The man, whose name has not yet been released by investigators, later died from his injuries. 

Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.


   

