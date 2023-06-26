Albia man dead following shooting; Iowa DCI investigating as homicide

ALBIA, Iowa — One man is dead following a Saturday night shooting in Albia, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
DCI says law enforcement found a man with gunshot wounds on A Street South in Albia after a 911 call around 9:40 p.m. Saturday.
The man, whose name has not yet been released by investigators, later died from his injuries.
Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.
