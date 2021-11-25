Police: Officer shoots gun during disturbance call in Algona, sparking high-speed pursuit

A press release from the Algona Police Department doesn't say if the suspect was harmed in the incident but notes no officers were.

ALGONA, Iowa — A police officer is on paid administrative leave after shooting his gun during a disturbance call at a Super 8 Motel in Kossuth County Thursday morning, according to the Algona Police Department.

The incident happened around 12:15 a.m. Algona police officers responded to a disturbance call at the Super 8 Motel. The press release from police says an officer fired his weapon "as a result of circumstances upon arrival."

That's when a high-speed pursuit began with the suspect. It ended "with the driver losing control of his vehicle." Police did not say how long the pursuit lasted or where it ended.

Police did not say whether or not the suspect in this incident suffered any injuries. The identities of the suspect and officer in the incident are unknown at this time.

Per Algona policy, the officer who discharged his weapon will be on paid administrative leave. The Kossuth County Attorney has requested the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to look into the incident. All findings will be sent back to the attorney's office.

Local 5 reached out to DCI to find out more about the incident. They told us the officer who shot his gun has not been interviewed yet. DCI said multiple calls about a disturbance came in relating to this incident.