1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Altoona house fire

The Altoona Fire Department and Altoona Police Department are investigating the cause of the fire.

ALTOONA, Iowa — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after an early morning house fire in Altoona.

The Altoona Fire Department responded to the fire at the 1400 block of 5th Ave. SE at 2:40 a.m.

The department was assisted by other emergency crews from across the metro, including Mercy Ambulance and fire departments from Altoona, Des Moines, Ankeny, Bondurant, Mitchellville, Pleasant Hill and Saylor Township.

A 71-year-old female was rescued by neighbors from a first-floor window before emergency responders arrived. A 73-year-old man was found within the structure by firefighters.

The crew performed life-saving efforts on both victims before they were transported to the hospital. The man later died from his injuries.

