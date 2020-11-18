Altoona police searching for missing person after vehicle found abandoned

Police say Geoffrey Beaudin, 61, hasn't been heard from his family since July 30th. They also say there is no reason to believe his disappearance is suspicious.

ALTOONA, Iowa — The Altoona Police Department is searching for a missing adult they say normally keeps in constant contact with his family.

61-year-old Geoffrey Beaudin is 5'6" and weighs 185 pounds, has green eyes and short, greying hair.

"He typically talks to his family every day, but last talked to family on July 30th, 2020," police said in a release.

Beaudin's vehicle was located abandoned in September at the QuikTrip located at 1501 East Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Police say there isn't any reason to believe Beaudin's disappearance is suspicious, however his family is concerned since they haven't heard from him for nearly four months.