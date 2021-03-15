Altoona teenage author and designer launches spring collection

Kaylin Von Ahnen published her first book at the age of 14. Three years later, she's launching a line of women's apparel featuring her brand "Beauty is the Beast."

BONDURANT, Iowa — You may remember Kaylin Von Ahnen as the teenage author of Millie the Duck. She released that title when she was just 14 years old. Now, three years later, she on to another venture.

"Yup, sweatshirts, t-shirts; there's hats on the site as well," said Von Ahnen.

Her designs center around her brand "Beauty is the Beast."

"I created the design myself and I'm really proud about it," she said.

The high school junior is infusing her passion for sports into her designs and her message.

"Beauty is the Beast encourages females and girls around the world to be brave, determined, confident and powerful," Von Ahnen said. "The main goal of Beauty is the Beast is to show that female athletes are both beautiful and a beast."

Kaylin is selling her merchandise online. It can also be order at Brickhouse Fitness in Bondurant.

"We're getting inventory here. We're starting to sell some here. I see the potential in this, so I'm ready to run with it," Von Ahnen said.

The Altoona teenager is crediting those around her for pushing her to this point.

"Seeing people walk around with this has meant everything to me, and just feeling their support, I know I have them right behind me. I'm very thankful for that," she said.

Her mom and her best friend say that its Kaylin who brings the drive.

"I'm not a creative person and to watch her creativity just blows me away," said Kaylin mom Nikki Von Ahnen.

Hailey White, Kaylin's friend and co-worker, added, "Right now, there's so many women's movements that are so awesome, women empowering women and seeing her as a 17-year-old taking that on is really cool."

Kaylin has plans to grow her brand and spread her message.