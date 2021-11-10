Amazon Air starts gateway operations at Des Moines International Airport

A spokesperson for the airport said the announcement is "a glimpse of what's to come."

The first Amazon Air daily cargo flight to Des Moines came in Tuesday just ahead of the peak holiday shopping season.

The new flight is the first Amazon Air gateway in the state. It arrived shortly before 3 a.m. and departed on time at 6:18 a.m. from the Des Moines International Airport.

“The Des Moines International Airport is uniquely positioned to support expedited service to Iowa and the surrounding areas with access to Interstate 80 and Interstate 35,” said Kevin Foley, Des Moines Airport Authority executive director. “This partnership will support the shipment of Amazon packages for customers in the region, and we couldn’t be more excited to help them make that happen for Iowans.”

Amazon has invested more than $250 million in Iowa, according to a spokesperson for the airport.

“We are thrilled to expand Amazon Air operations in Des Moines to improve capacity for shipment of customer packages in the region,” said Director of Amazon Air Gateway Operations Chris Preston. “We are proud of the investments Amazon has made in Iowa and look forward to continued growth.”

Foley said the announcement is "a glimpse of what's to come for Iowa's largest airport."