x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

14-year-old girl missing from Burlington, Amber Alert issued

Caydence Jane Roberts is 14 years old and was last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls hat, a light-colored tank top and shorts.

More Videos

BURLINGTON, Iowa — An Amber Alert has been issued for Caydence Jane Roberts from Burlington. She was reported missing to Burlington police on July 26, 2023. 

Roberts is a white, 14-year-old girl and weighs 120 pounds. She is five feet tall with blonde hair and brown eyes. 

She was last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls hat, a light-colored tank top and shorts. 

There is no information yet available on a suspect or vehicle. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said it is a possible abduction. 

The public is urged to contact the Burlington Police Department at 319-671-7001 with any information. 

News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.  

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel 

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

Before You Leave, Check This Out