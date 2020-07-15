Amber Alert issued for missing Davenport girl

The State of Iowa has issued an Amber Alert for 10-year-old Breasia Terrell who went missing Friday, July 10th.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The State of Iowa has issued an AMBER Alert for 10-year-old Breasia Terrell of Davenport.

Breasia Terrell was reported missing Friday, July 10th. Investigators believe 47-year-old Henry Earl Dinkins kidnapped Terrell and is currently in the Scott County Jail on a sex offender registry violation charge, according to KCRG.

Terrell is 4′5″ and weighing 75 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing an oversized white T-shirt, shorts as well as pink or white flipflops.