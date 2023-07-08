50 residents evacuated from Ames apartment building due to high levels of carbon monoxide

All residents were able to return to their units after fire crews ventilated the building.

AMES, Iowa — Around 50 occupants evacuated an Ames apartment building on Sunday afternoon due to high levels of carbon monoxide, according to the Ames Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to an apartment building at 4730 Mortensen Road at approximately 1:20 p.m. after receiving a report from a resident who found their carbon monoxide detector in alarm. The resident reported feeling sick after entering their unit.

When fire units arrived on scene, they found high carbon monoxide levels in the unit and throughout the building. Crews activated the fire alarm system to evacuate the building and went door-to-door to ensure all residents were out of their units.

Residents were temporarily relocated to a nearby clubhouse or their cars while crews worked to ventilate the building. During this time, fire crews discovered the cause of the carbon monoxide was a broken vent pipe from one of the boilers.

Occupants were out of the building for a little over an hour before being cleared to return to their units.

The individual who became sick was evaluated by medical personnel but was not transported to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

In light of the evacuation, the Ames Fire Department urged all Ames residents to be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide.

"CO is odorless, colorless, and tasteless, which is why it is recommended that a carbon monoxide detector be installed on every floor of your home, including the basement," Fire Chief Rich Higgins said in a press release.