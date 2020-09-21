2 arrested in Ames church burglaries

Police say two suspects are 18 and 19 years old, respectively.

Two young men are behind bars after being arrested and charged in connection church burglaries on Ames' north side.

Thursday, Ames Police say four churches reported being stolen from: Ascension Lutheran Church, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, St. Cecelia Church and Stonebrook Community Church.

Two suspects, 19-year-old Zakary Hyer and 18-year-old Austin Cox, both Ames natives, were arrested Saturday.

Ames Police got warrants to search their home, where they found stolen items from those churches.

Hyer was charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief, both Class D felonies, as well as two counts of Interference of Official Acts causing injury.

Cox was also charged with four counts of third-degree burglary.