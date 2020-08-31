Ames Community School District votes to start school year 100% online

New information has been released from the largest school district in Story County.

AMES, Iowa — In a special board meeting over Zoom Monday night, Ames Community School District board members voted unanimously for the first two weeks of class to be held 100 percent online.

This is in response to the current COVID-19 positivity rates in Story County.

Member Kathi Arnold also mentioned that sports would be "eliminated" during this two week time frame.

They plan to meet again following the two weeks to make a decision on what to do based on Story County COVID numbers at that time.

Arnold said that most likely they will go with a hybrid plan after the first two weeks.

We have submitted our request to the Department of Education and are waiting to hear back on their decision.

Tonight, the SB voted to begin the 20-21 school year in a 100% off-site Required Continuous Learning delivery model starting Sept 8. This decision was based on the COVID-19 positivity rates in our community (21.1%), which exceeds our local metrics and those outlined by the DE. — Ames Schools (@ACSD_News) August 31, 2020