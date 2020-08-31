Ames Community School District votes to start school year 100% online

AMES, Iowa — In a special board meeting over Zoom Monday night, Ames Community School District board members voted unanimously for the first two weeks of class to be held 100 percent online.
This is in response to the current COVID-19 positivity rates in Story County.
Member Kathi Arnold also mentioned that sports would be "eliminated" during this two week time frame.
They plan to meet again following the two weeks to make a decision on what to do based on Story County COVID numbers at that time.
Arnold said that most likely they will go with a hybrid plan after the first two weeks.
We have submitted our request to the Department of Education and are waiting to hear back on their decision.
Local 5 will continue to follow this story for any further developments.