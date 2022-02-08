Ames Electric Services issues electricity use 'peak alert' for Tuesday

Customers should reduce electricity usage between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. to lower utility bills and avoid the need to build additional generation.

AMES, Iowa — Ames Electric Services is asking residents to reduce electricity consumption amid high temperatures, according to a Monday press release.

“We know that a lot of people are moving over the next few days, and with that comes additional demands on energy,” said Ames Electric Services Director Donald Kom.

In particular, customers should reduce electricity usage between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. In doing so, they will "lower utility bills, contribute to a lower electric rate over time and avoid the need to build additional generation."

In an effort to encourage the shift, the utility issued an electric use "peak alert" for Tuesday, meaning it may implement its Prime Time Power program.

The opt-in program cycles off air conditioning systems for 7.5 minutes per each half hour in an effort to conserve energy. When customers join the program, Ames Electric Services provides a $5 credit each month for the months of June, July, August and September.

There are still ways for customers who are not part of the program to help conserve energy .

“One easy step to help reduce demand is to not prop doors open for extended periods. If you must leave a door propped, turn off the air conditioning,” Kom said.

Other ways to reduce electric consumption during a peak alert include:

charging electric vehicles after 8 p.m.

turning thermostats up 3 to 5 degrees and use fans

avoiding the use of ovens during the afternoon and early evening; consider grilling instead

turning off any unnecessary electrical devices

closing drapes to block out the sun

washing dishes and clothes in the early morning or later evening

closing air registers and doors in rooms that aren't being used