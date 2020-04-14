Ames family in need gets new car

Local 5 was there as Janeanna Bugely and her five children received the gift of a lifetime from a generous member of the community.

AMES, Iowa — Here on Local 5, several of you have been sharing with us positive things in your lives throughout this pandemic.

Monday morning, a viewer called and told us about a big act of kindness from someone anonymous in Ames.

An Ames mother of five, Janeanna Bugely, was driving home on the interstate earlier this month when her brakes locked up, making her fear for her children’s lives and safety.

"The brakes locked up and wouldn’t brake," Bugely said.

It was the last straw on a vehicle that was already falling apart. The window motor on her van was also breaking, leaving the window permanently rolled down most days. Also, the vehicle kept leaking different fluids.

Then, she had an Easter surprise from someone generous.

She received a call from a woman who she says "adopted" her family, Marcia Benna, who informed her that a man had offered to give Bugely his family's car for free.

The phone call changed her life, and they received the car the very next day.

"It’s a new opportunity," Bugely said, through tears. "Especially with it being a gift."

Bugely's five children giggled with happiness as they jumped into the new SUV.

"Its more safer, and more warmer," said 7-year-old Kaylin.

The man who gave away the car didn’t want to go on camera.

Janeanna said his gesture was heaven-sent.

"Honestly God sends em," she said. "He said how can I help somebody in need and God just sent him an answer, and it was perfect."

Her daughter Kaylin agrees.

"It’s perfect for the family and I think it’s big enough," Kaylin Long said.

The former owner also put a new battery in the car as well.

The generosity ended up being contagious.